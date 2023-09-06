Wake Forest Baseball is two wins away from a trip to Omaha for the first time in 67 years

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons look to punch their ticket to the College Baseball World Series for the first time since 1955

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After 60 games, only two more stands between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball team and their first trip to the College Baseball World Series in 67 years.

After bashing their way into the Super Regionals last weekend. Scoring 48 runs in the process of sweeping their way through the Regional round. The Deacs look to produce at an even higher level this weekend as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional is set for noon, Saturday, June, 10th at David F. Couch ballpark. Game 2, is scheduled for Sunday, June 11th at 11 am, and Game 3's start time is still yet to be announced, but it will be played on Monday the 12th.

The Deacs have been lights out at home all year, with a record of 29 wins and 3 losses on the turf out in Winston-Salem.

Alabama on the other hand, has been mediocre at best on the road this season, coming into this weekend's three-game series with just a 9-9 record away from Sewell-Thomas Stadium (their home ballpark).

For the Crimson Tide, it's been 24 years since their last appearance in Omaha (1999), so they're looking to make a bit of history as well because they've never won the national title in baseball. Wake Forest on the other hand hasn't hoisted the national title in baseball since 1955, so something is going to have to give.