"We care about people in our community": Wake Forest basketball players help county prepare for a coat drive

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Wake Forest basketball players, and non-profits are preparing for a coat drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Men's Basketball players spent the day at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office giving back for a coat drive.

"We're partnering with Wake Forest University Men's Basketball team, Spark and Mother's Demand Action," said Sergeant Donna Ballard. "We're organizing our coats that we're going to be distributing across the community."

The groups want to make sure people of all ages have something to wear in the winter.

"There's a great need for this coat drive in this community," said Sergeant Ballard.

Wake Forest senior forward Isaiah Mucius is one of the players who helped out.

"I think this has been a great opportunity for us to give back to the community after COVID," said Mucius. "I think it really hindered us from getting to know our community, and be out there, and get to see the kids that cheer us on every day. I think this is a great opportunity to let them know we're here for them and we're supporting them in everything they go through on a day to day."

When they get the coats organized into groups, the Sheriff's Office said they'll get them cleaned and ready to hand out in a few months.

Right now, it's all about the preparation, so nobody has to be cold when the temperatures go down.

"We want to be there for a lot of people who are suffering and going through a lot of though stuff," said Mucius. "People like me and my teammates we care about people in our community. We're here to show them we're here to love them and support them as much as we can."