x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Wake Forest advances in NIT after beating Towson

Wake Forest beats Towson 74-64 in the first round of the NIT.
Credit: AP
Wake Forest forward Dallas Walton (13) shakes his finger after blocking a Towson dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest started the postseason Wednesday night when they welcomed Towson to Winston-Salem for the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, better known as the NIT. 

RELATED: Wake Forest gets No. 2 seed in NIT; why the Deacs missed the NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Wake Forest beat No. 7 seed Towson 74-64 to advance to the next round.

This was the Demon Deacon's first postseason win since 2010. 

“We came out of the gates with tremendous energy," said Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes. "We pressed them to get us going on defense and we executed really well in our halfcourt offense, particularly in our sets. They switched up their defense in the second half and pressed us, which we didn’t handle well, but we made adjustments and broke their press. It was a very physical game, but that’s what you expect in postseason basketball, and I’m really proud of our team for handling it and coming up with the win.”

Dallas Walton led the team with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He also added seven rounds and 2 blocks.

   

Related Articles

Damari Monsanto was also a key player for Wake Forest in its win. He had four 3's, which makes this his fourth game to reach this mark.

Alondes Williams broke records for Wake Forest, becoming the second player in school history in the top 15 of the program's single-season scoring and assists.

Wake Forest advances to the second round of the NIT. The team will meet up with VCU next. 

In Other News

Greensboro man creates behemoth bracket for the March Madness tournament