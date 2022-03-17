Wake Forest advances in NIT after beating Towson

Wake Forest beats Towson 74-64 in the first round of the NIT.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest started the postseason Wednesday night when they welcomed Towson to Winston-Salem for the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, better known as the NIT.

No. 2 seed Wake Forest beat No. 7 seed Towson 74-64 to advance to the next round.

This was the Demon Deacon's first postseason win since 2010.

“We came out of the gates with tremendous energy," said Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes. "We pressed them to get us going on defense and we executed really well in our halfcourt offense, particularly in our sets. They switched up their defense in the second half and pressed us, which we didn’t handle well, but we made adjustments and broke their press. It was a very physical game, but that’s what you expect in postseason basketball, and I’m really proud of our team for handling it and coming up with the win.”

Dallas Walton led the team with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He also added seven rounds and 2 blocks.

Damari Monsanto was also a key player for Wake Forest in its win. He had four 3's, which makes this his fourth game to reach this mark.

Alondes Williams broke records for Wake Forest, becoming the second player in school history in the top 15 of the program's single-season scoring and assists.