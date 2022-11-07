Wake Forest cruises in season opener, tops Fairfield 71-59

Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth and Delaware transfer Andrew Carr each scored 14 points for the Demon Deacons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth and Delaware transfer Andrew Carr each scored 14 points and Wake Forest posted a 71-59 win over Fairfield in the season opener Monday night.

Wake Forest won 25 games a year ago, 19 more than it won in the 2020-21 season, and reached the third round of the NIT.

Carr scored the first 10 points for the Deacons, who trailed by six, 21-15 with seven minutes left in the first half. Wake Forest finished the period on a 17-4 run to lead 32-25 at intermission.

Freshman Bobi Klintman scored 11 points and grabbed six boards off the bench and Wake Forest shot 39.1% from the floor (18 of 46) and hit just 6 of 22 shots from beyond the arc.