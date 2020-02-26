WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Brandon Childress hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and finished with 17 points to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime.

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown (23) works to break the pressure of Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Vernon Carey Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey)

AP Photo/Lynn Hey

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. He also hit a 3-pointer to open the second overtime, sending the Demon Deacons to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke had won 11 straight meetings in the instate Atlantic Coast Conference series.

The students per tradition, "Roll the Quad" after big wins, here's the link to see what it looks like after beating Duke.

