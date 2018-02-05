WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – For the second year in a row, the Wake Forest men’s tennis team is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tennis Championship. The Demon Deacons learned their seeding Tuesday as the tournament bracket was unveiled.

After earning the program’s first-ever No. 1 seed in 2017, the Deacs repeated the feat this year behind a 25-2 record and trio of titles. Wake Forest won the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, were co-champs of the ACC regular season title and won its second ACC Championship in three years this past Sunday with a 4-0 sweep of No. 6 North Carolina.

As a top-16 seed, Wake Forest, making its 18th NCAA Championship appearance, will serve as a regional host for the first and second rounds of tournament play. Joining the Deacs for the Winston-Salem Regional are South Carolina, the No. 2 seed in the regional, Old Dominion (No. 3) and Navy (No. 4).

South Carolina and Old Dominion will meet in the regional’s first match at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, before Wake Forest and Navy play at 2 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s matches will then meet on Sunday, May 12, at 2 p.m. for the right to advance to the Round of 16.

The 16 teams advancing out of regional play will all come to Winston-Salem, as Wake Forest University is serving as the finals host for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships for the first time in school history. The team portion of the event will run May 17-22 followed by the singles and doubles championships (May 23-28).

South Carolina enters the tournament at 18-8 overall after finishing 7-5 in SEC play and making an appearance in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Ranked 28th in the most recent ITA team rankings (April 24), the Gamecocks are led by Gabriel Friedrich, who is ranked 36th nationally. Old Dominion were the champions of the C-USA Tournament and enter with a 19-6 record. Wake Forest and Old Dominion met on Jan. 26 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, with Wake Forest claiming a 4-0 victory. Navy, the champions of the Patriot League Tournament, is 28-10 on the year. The Midshipmen enter tournament play on a 10-match winning streak.

Copyright 2017 WFMY