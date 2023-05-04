Wake Forest earns top seed, Kuehn aarns medalist honors at ACC Women's Golf Championship

The Deacs will play fourth-seeded Virginia in Saturday's Match Play Semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wake Forest women’s golf team won the stroke play portion of the ACC Championships by eight strokes for the top seed in Saturday’s match play semifinal. The Deacs will play fourth-seeded Virginia.

Wake Forest was one of just two schools to shoot an under-par round in Friday’s third round with the lowest round in the field, a four-under 284. The Deacs’ 54-hole score of 19-under-par 845 is the third-lowest 54-hole score all-time at the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.

Rachel Kuehn finished with a 54-hole score of eight under 208 for a third-place finish and medalist honors. After firing a 66 in her opening round, the senior went two under in her second and even par in her third.

.@WakeWGolf finishes stroke play at @theACC Women's Golf Championship at (-19), eight shots better than Duke. The Demon Deacons will be the top seed heading into Saturday's Semifinal Match Play. @WFMY #wfmysports @DemonDeacons pic.twitter.com/z6BMIXJaC5 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 14, 2023

Lauren Walsh and Mimi Rhodes joined Kuehn inside the top 10 at tied for fifth and seventh, respectively. Walsh followed up her second-round 68 with a final-round 70 to finish five under par for the stroke play portion. After making the turn at one under, Walsh birdied the par-three 12th hole amongst eight more pars on her second nine to finish the day two under.

After shooting two over par in the opening round, she went five under in her second round and one under in her third. Friday’s third round included four birdies, three of which came on her first nine holes of the day. A birdie on the par-five 15th put her back under par and finished the day one under.

Veteran Emilia Migliaccio bookended her final nine holes on Friday with a birdie on the par-five 10th and the par-five 18th to finish the day one under par and three over for the week. Carolina Chacarra shot one over par in her final round to complete all five Deacs finishing inside the top 20. Migliaccio came in T15 and Chacarra T19.

Saturday Matches (First Tee)

Migliaccio vs Cleary – 9:50 a.m.

Walsh vs Sambach – 10:00

Rhodes vs Propeck – 10:10

Kuehn vs Valinho – 10:20

Chacarra vs Skoler – 10:30

Team Leaderboard

Team Scores (to par)

1 Wake Forest 285-276-284 (-19)

2 Duke 283-283-287 (-11)

3 Clemson 285-283-289 (-11)

4 Virginia 288-287-290 (+1)

5 Florida State 293-293-292 (+14)

6 Virginia Tech 294-295-300 (+25)

T7 NC State 298-296-299 (+29)

T7 Louisville 297-301-295 (+29)

T9 North Carolina 306-295-293 (+30)

10 Notre Dame 308-291-295 (+30)

11 Boston College 293-298-308 (+35)

12 Miami 305-308-311 (+60)

Wake Forest Leaderboard

Player Scores (to par)

3 Rachel Kuehn 66-70-72 (-8)

T5 Lauren Walsh 73-68-70 (-5)

7 Mimi Rhodes 74-67-71 (-4)

T15 Emilia Migliaccio 72-76-71 (+3)