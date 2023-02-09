Wake Forest falls to #22 NC State 51-42

The Demon Deacons lose their second home game of the season.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest women's basketball falls to #22 NC State at home, 51-42.

This is the second home loss of the season for Head Coach Megan Gebbia and the Demon Deacons. This snaps a four-game winning streak at home, which was the longest streak in conference play for Wake Forest in its program history.

Elise Williams started the scoring for the Deacs with a triple off an assist from Demeara Hinds.

The Deacs held the Wolfpack scoreless over the final 2:53 of the half.

They also held them to 1-of-7 from the field to close out the third quarter.

It was a close game until the Wolfpack started to pull away in the 4th quarter.

Wake Forest didn't allow NC State to score a three-pointer. The Deacs are the first time to do that since Columbia on January 4, 2010. This ends The Pack's 434-game streak with a made three.

While at home, the Deacs have held ACC opponents to 15-of-77 from beyond-the-arc this season.

Wake Forest outrebounded the Wolfpack, 42-41. Sophomore Guard Elise Williams led the team with 11 rebounds. It was also a career-high for her.

Junior Guard Jewel Spear led the Deacs with 11 points. She finished with a double figures for the 18th time this season. Spear is 16th in program history in scoring, just 44 points away from being in the top 15.

Saniya Rivers led the Wolfpack with 12 points.

Up next, Wake Forest hits the road for Georgia Tech next Thursday, February 16. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.