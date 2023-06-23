Wake Forest alumni says losing semi-finals stings

Wake Forest fans who gathered for a watch party in Winston-Salem say they're proud of the team for making it to the semi-finals.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Deacon fans walked with their heads down, while a handful of LSU fans rejoiced.

Thursday night a Winston-Salem watch party was packed. Every seat was taken, and the Wake Forest, Louisiana State University semi-final game was on every projector and TV.

Since the university is right down the road from Fiddlin' Fish brewery, the close game had everyone on edge.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries was interviewing Wake Forest alumni Erik Schultz when LSU won.

"Definatley stings, still remains the same, proud of our guys. I mean to be the number one team in the country for a period of time, to have the season we did, obviously hurts, but still proud of our guys," Shultz explained.

It's a bummer for Wake Forest fans, but the brewery won a title of their own tonight.