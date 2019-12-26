NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Wake Forest will appear in its fourth consecutive bowl game under Dave Clawson after appearing in only one bowl in the previous five years prior to his arrival as head coach. On Friday, the Demon Deacons (8-4) take on the Michigan State Spartans (6-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.

But first, the team is taking time to enjoy the Big Apple.

Captains from the Deacs rang the New York Stock exchange bell this morning alongside MSU head coach Mark Dantonio.

The school's athletics site shows the team's activities. The Demon Deacons have already visited the 9/11 memorial and dropped by Radio City Music Hall earlier this week.

This is the first time since 2007 Wake Forest enters a bowl game with eight or more wins. Kickoff tomorrow is slated for 3:20 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.



Wake's social media team and athletic director, John Currie captured this morning's events at the NYSE for social media:

