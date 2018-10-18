WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest freshman and Wesleyan Christian Academy alum Jaylen Hoard has been named to the preseason Julius Erving Award watch list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The honor goes to the top small forward in college basketball each season.

Hoard joins a list of 19 other players named to the watch list this year, including his former Wesleyan Christian teammate and Maryland freshman Aaron Wiggins.

Hoard was a five-star recruit entering college and ranked in the top 25 of the Class of 2018.

The rest of this year's watch list includes Dylan Windler (Belmont), Cam Reddish (Duke), Elijah Minnie (Eastern Michigan), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Keldon Johnson (Kentucky), Sam Hauser (Marquette), Aaron Wiggins (Maryland), Caleb Martin (Nevada), Nassar Little (North Carolina), Louis King (Oregon), Tres Tinkle (Oregon State), Lamar Stevens (Penn State), O'Shea Brissett (Syracuse), Admiral Schofield (Tennessee), Jordon Varnado (Troy), Kris Wilkes (UCLA), De'Andre Hunter (Virginia), Matisse Thybulle (Washington) and Robert Franks, Jr. (Washington State).

This year's Erving Award winner will be announced in April 2019.

