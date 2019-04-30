GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest senior Jennifer Kupcho qualified for the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open by winning a qualifying tournament Monday at Starmount Forest Country Club. Kupcho shot rounds of 72 and 69 to take medalist honors at 3-under par.

Sophomore Emilia Migliaccio shot rounds of 73 and 71 to finish in fourth place at even par and be an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Open.

The top two finishers at the tournament earned a place at the U.S. Women’s Open, held May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina. The next two finishers are alternates for the tournament.

Kupcho got off to a slow start, being 3-over after her first two holes. She rebounded to finish her opening round at even par. After being at even par midway through her second round, Kupcho birdied three of her final seven holes to finish at 3-under.

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open will be Kupcho’s professional debut as she will join the LPGA Tour following the conclusion of the Demon Deacons’ season. It will Kupcho’s third U.S. Women’s Open appearance, after making her debut in 2016 and finishing T-21st in 2017.

“I was struggling a little bit at the start as I figured out the conditions,” said Kupcho. “I started hitting the ball well, but wasn’t making any putts. Those last nine holes, the putts started to fall. It is going to be exciting to not only play the U.S. Open, but it will be special to know it will be my first tournament as a pro.

Migliaccio will look to get into the field as alternate for the second consecutive year. She was an alternate in qualifying last year before getting into the field to make her U.S. Women’s Open debut.

The Demon Deacons will return to action May 6-8 at the NCAA Norman Regional in Oklahoma. The top six finishers at the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships.