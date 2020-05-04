GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest Kicker Nick Sciba has made 34 consecutive field goals. He holds the NCAA record, so WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson wanted to see if he can do something else that many times in a row.

She met up with Sciba in early March, before social distancing was in place.

RELATED: Wyndham Championship Instagram account pays respects to Fred Starr

RELATED: Wake Forest alum Tim Duncan elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

RELATED: Testing reveals the type of cloth used in homemade masks makes a difference

He was asked to throw paper basketballs in a trash can. It's a task that is usually easy for the average person, but maybe not 34 consecutively.

Sciba didn't make 34 in a row.

It goes to show that kicking 34 consecutive field goals is hard to accomplish.

Wake Forest Football is set to start the season September 4th against Old Dominion.