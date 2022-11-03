Wake Forest gets No. 2 seed in NIT; why the Deacs missed the NCAA Tournament

This marks the first time the Demon Deacons will make a postseason appearance since 2017.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest men's basketball team didn't get a bid to the NCAA Tournament but will enter the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) as a No. 2 seed.

The Demon Deacons (23-9) will face the Towson Tigers (25-8) on Wednesday, March 16 at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.

Wake Forest's chances of making the NCAA Tournament diminished quickly after they lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to 13-seeded Boston College. Then, with other teams like Indiana and Wyoming advancing far in their tournaments, and others like Richmond being a surprise for theirs, Wake kept getting pushed further and further down.

Wake Forest ranked in the 10th spot for field goal percentage this season - right behind Duke. The Deacs ranked 15th in average points per game with 79.5.

The NIT bid marks the first time the Deacs will make a postseason appearance since 2017. It is also the first postseason appearance in the Steve Forbes era, with Forbes in his second season at the helm of the Deacs.

“Our players have given our staff and our fans everything we have asked of them and more this year,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “They are a wonderful group of young men who have reinvigorated our fanbase by representing Wake Forest in an explementary manner, on and off the court. Our team is excited to have the opportunity to play in the NIT and we look forward to representing Wake Forest and the ACC in postseason play.”

