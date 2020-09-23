Wake Forest football announces date for rescheduled Notre Dame clash

Wake Forest football has announced the date for its rescheduled matchup with #7 Notre Dame.

The matchup between the Demon Deacons and the Fighting Irish will now take place on Dec. 12, 2020. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. However, seven Notre Dame players tested positive for the coronavirus the week of the game, forcing a postponement of the competition.

"We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said.

Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 Notre Dame's players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.