Wake Forest - Notre Dame football postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame athletics said seven positive tests have been confirmed among its team.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest football is experiencing the first scheduling conflict of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Demon Deacon's home game against #7 Notre Dame has been postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests on the Fighting Irish's team.

Seven football players out of 94 tested came back positive for the coronavirus, Notre Dame football officials said.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said.

In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 Notre Dame's players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

The game was originally slated for Saturday, Sept. 26.

Notre Dame's staff remains optimistic the teams will be able to compete on the rescheduled date when it is announced.