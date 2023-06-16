'You dream about it': Reagan High School alum Josh Hartle's parents prepare for the College World Series

The left-handed pitcher's parents share their excitement to see him play in Omaha.

Example video title will go here for this video

OMAHA, Neb. — You could say Josh Hartle always knew he'd play baseball. His parents, Susan and Larry Hartle did too.

"When he was little, I would handle a ball in the crib," said Larry. "Josh reached out with his left hand. She’s telling me 'I don’t want him to be left-handed'. I said, 'Yeah you do, he might be a left-handed pitcher'.

Josh did become a left-handed pitcher. He played for Reagan High School before heading to Wake Forest.

"When he was little, he used to tell me 'I'm going to play in the College World Series', said Larry. I said, 'Yeah you know', but I didn’t think much about it."

In his sophomore season, it is a reality for Josh. Wake Forest prepares for the school's first College World Series appearance in 68 years.

"We’re very excited, fortunate, and blessed, and looking very forward to it," said Larry.

"It's just exciting to see the boys," said Susan. "We’ve watched the College World Series forever and to be able to be a part of it, it's great."

"It's dreamy stuff, you dream about it," said Larry.

Mom and dad come to every game, and of course, they'll be in Omaha to see Josh on the big stage.

"I never got nervous until he got to Wake," said Larry. "I’m more nervous now. It’s high-level sports, that’s what we signed up for. We love it. We’re wanting to win this whole thing."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.