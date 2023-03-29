'This is really a test': 11 Demon Deacons show NFL teams their skills at Wake Forest Pro Day

28 NFL teams came to look at the Demon Deacons on the field.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven Wake Forest football players are hoping to take the next step in their football careers. They participated in Wake Forest's NFL Pro Day to show off their skills in front of NFL teams.

Here's a list of players who competed: defensive lineman Dion Bergan Jr, defensive lineman Jacorey Johns, offensive lineman Sean Maginn, defensive back Jermal Martin Jr, offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash, offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya, wide receiver AT Perry, linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, tight end Blake Whiteheart and defensive lineman Tyler Williams.

"This is really a test they've been preparing for five, six, and seven years," said Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson. "When the season is over, a lot of these guys know there are certain question marks that they have to answer in their pro day, whether it's how explosive they are, how strong they are, how well they run, or their agility, they take it very seriously. They've been doing a lot of the drills. It's a lot of pressure."

28 of 32 NFL teams were at Wake Forest for its Pro Day.

