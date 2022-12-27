Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to transfer schools, ESPN officials say

According to ESPN, Sam Hartman is in the transfer portal.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to ESPN, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is in the transfer portal and expected to land at Notre Dame. The graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hartman spent 5 seasons at Wake Forest and set the ACC record for touchdown passes during his career, with 110. He broke the record in Wake Forest's win against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Hartman also ranks second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards, right behind Philip Rivers.

Hartman started 45 games for the Demon Deacons. He would leave with a 27-18 record.

Head Coach Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons were expecting to lose him after this season, either to another school or the NFL draft.

Mitch Griffis has been preparing to be the starter in the 2023 season. He stepped in for Hartman at the beginning of the 2022 season while he was out with a non-football-related medical condition.