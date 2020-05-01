Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, Torry Johnson added 12 and Wake Forest clamped down on Pittsburgh late in a 69-65 victory.

The Demon Deacons held Pitt scoreless over the last 3:07 after Panther guard Trey McGowens hit a reverse layup to pull Pitt within 66-65.

The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left.

McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go. Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points. McGowens finished with 12.