Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt opts out of season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt announced Wednesday that he won't be playing college football in 2020.

Surratt is opting out of the season because of concerns with the coronavirus. Instead, he will be focusing on the 2021 NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior made the announcement on Twitter. "My love for Deacon Nation makes this decision very difficult," Surratt said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with Covid-19. My family and I have decided it is best for me to focus on training for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Surratt expressed his gratitude for the staff and his teammates at Wake Forest.