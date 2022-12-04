Wake Forest to Play Missouri in 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

The Deacs are making their program record seventh-straight bowl trip, the second-longest active bowl streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest University has accepted an invitation to play Southeastern Conference representative Missouri in the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Wake Forest’s appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl will mark the first time the Demon Deacons will have played a postseason game in Tampa, but the program has a lot of experience with bowl games in the Sunshine State. Overall, this will mark Wake Forest’s fifth bowl experience in Florida and its second-straight as the Deacs defeated Rutgers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl a season ago.

Additionally, this marks the Deacs' first-ever appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl, which began in 2008 with 2022 representing the 14th edition of the event.

Wake Forest’s matchup with the Missouri Tigers will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Demon Deacon have won their last two matchups against SEC opponents, defeating Vanderbilt on the road earlier this season and Texas A&M in the 2017 Belk Bowl.

Additionally, this will make three consecutive bowl games that the Demon Deacons will play at NFL venues, playing at TIAA Bank Stadium in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Bank of America Stadium in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Quotes:

Head Coach Dave Clawson:

"I'm excited for our football program to have the opportunity to compete one more time together in our seventh-straight bowl game as we attempt to win a bowl championship. We are thrilled and honored to be the ACC representative in the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Tampa is a city with a lot of Wake Forest fans and alums and I have a lot of respect for Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers football program. I look forward to being in Florida and beginning preparations for this exciting bowl game with our staff.”

Director of Athletics John Currie: