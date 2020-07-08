Virtual football season tickets may be the new thing

Wake Forest has an idea to get fans unprecedented access to their team.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — So we all know that ACC football stadiums, if we play at all, will look a lot different this year. But Wake Forest Athletics have an ingenious way for you to enjoy the game even if you can't come in person.

"It was the brainchild of the entire organization. The virtual season tickets will allow fans access like never before," said assistant athletic director Rhett Hobart, "They will get a pre-game show before every game that you won't see anywhere else with exclusive interviews among other things."

The virtual season ticket has a free version but the paid version, for $179, has exclusive content including videos, photos, written content and live features. The free version offers access to the platform, a schedule of events and a weekly e-newsletter.

"We hope this will be a game-changer for the fans and who knows, this may be continued even after the pandemic," said Hobart

Wake Forest's Athletic Department website has everything you need to sign up.