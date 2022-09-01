x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Wake Forest wins home opener against VMI

Wake Forest beats VMI in QB Mitch Griffis' first career start.
Credit: AP
Wake Forest running back Christian Turner (0) celebrates his touchdown against VMI with teammates DeVonte Gordon (62) and Mitch Griffis (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest opened the 2022 football season with a 44-10 win against VMI inside Truist Field.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was out with a non-football-related injury. He has not been cleared to play, but he was on the sidelines with the team.

It was quarterback Mitch Griffis' first career start. He is coming into this third season with the program, so the offense is not new to him. The big question coming into this game: How would he perform?

RELATED: Chris Paul, NBA legend, honored in Forsyth County

He threw for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns. He came out of the game with about 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

“I thought Mitch played really well," said Dave Clawson, Wake Forest Head Football Coach. "I said going into it, I think we could win a lot of games with Mitch.”

RELATED: NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym court renamed in his honor

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Russell Wilson's Massive Extension with the Denver Broncos, Twitter Thursday

Before You Leave, Check This Out