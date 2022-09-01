Wake Forest wins home opener against VMI

Wake Forest beats VMI in QB Mitch Griffis' first career start.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest opened the 2022 football season with a 44-10 win against VMI inside Truist Field.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was out with a non-football-related injury. He has not been cleared to play, but he was on the sidelines with the team.

It was quarterback Mitch Griffis' first career start. He is coming into this third season with the program, so the offense is not new to him. The big question coming into this game: How would he perform?

He threw for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns. He came out of the game with about 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter.