Florida beat Wake Forest 80-63 in the WNIT.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite a comeback surge late in the third quarter, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the second round of the WNIT, falling 80-63 to Florida inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Monday night.

The Deacs finished the season with 17 wins as Megan Gebbia had the most wins by a first-year head coach and Wake Forest had the most wins in a season since 2015-16. Additionally, it was the first winning season since 2019-20.

On Monday, junior guard Jewel Spear led the team with 25 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 4-of-8 from three in addition to five rebounds.

This was the Texas native's second-consecutive 20-point game and her 11th of the season. It also marks the 20th time this season she led the team in scoring. She continued to move up the single-season scoring list, ending the year with 546 points which was the sixth most in program history.

Spear goes into her senior year needing just 416 points to break the scoring record and just 26 threes to break the three-point record.

Senior forward Olivia Summiel kept the Demon Deacons in the contest with three three-pointers in the second quarter. She finished with 11 points and a pair of rebounds

For the second-consecutive game, the Deacs finished with three players in double-digits with Spear (25), Summiel (11) and sophomore guard Elise Williams (10).

Senior guard Alexandria Scruggs hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds, including nine offensive, in addition to eight points and three steals. It was her ninth multi-steal game of the season while also adding eight points.

