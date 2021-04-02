"Art is something I love to do": Wake Forest basketball player shares her passion

Wake Forest sophomore guard, Anaia Hoard needs basketball as much as she needs art.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A triad basketball player has two passions.

"Any type of emotional high I'm ready to go," said Anaia Hoard, who is a sophomore guard for Wake Forest women basketball's team.

When she's not stroking threes, Anaia Hoard is stroking lines and colors on a canvas.

"I think games really get me into that place," said Hoard.

She said she has been drawing for as long as she can remember.

"I've always been drawing when I was in class," said Hoard. "I've always kept with it because that has been a way to calm down and have me time."

Hoard said she's been playing basketball since she was 12-years-old.

"I need art to be composed and mentality stable on the court, but I also need the court to get me in those moods to fuel my art," said Hoard. "If it doesn't touch me in some type of way then it's off. I like to draw portraits a lot because I think that's something hard to do."

Athletes are constantly challenging themselves, so too are artists. Hoard challenged herself to draw NBA Star Chris Paul, a former Demon Deacon himself.

"I thought it was super super cool," said Hoard.

Paul admired her work by posting it on his social media.

"I'll still draw even if I'm not getting any type of looks or anything like that. I think its really really cool to get that type of exposure," said Hoard.

No matter whose eyes are looking at her work, whether it's on the court or on the canvas, Hoard plans to continue both of her crafts, basketball and art.