GREENSBORO, N.C. — College basketball season is over.

“It’s sad as a team at Wake, we're never going to play together," said Gina Conti.

It's not because Wake Forest wasn't good enough.

“We made the run in the tournament," said Conti. "We were like 'alright sweet'."

The Deacs went into the Women's ACC Tournament as the 13 seed. They ended up winning 2 games, the only double-digit seed to make it to the quarterfinals.

“I just love this team, said Jen Hoover, Wake Forest Women's Basketball Head Coach. "They wanted to fight every time out. They were like 'Coach, what do we need to do?', and we’ll keep fighting. We hope we get to postseason play.”

About a week after the conference tournament, the coronavirus shattered that hope.

“It was just abrupt," said Conti. "We were all super excited to be back. We had 3 or 4 days off. It was our spring break, so we got half of it, just to get a break between season and postseason. We were all super excited when we got back because we were like, 'we never had postseason since I've been here'."

The junior guard was looking forward to finding out if the Deacs would get to continue their season," said Conti.

“We were all excited to watch the selection show," said Conti. "It sucks. It's okay, I guess."

While we navigate the virus, Conti's back home in Ohio with her family, doing some training there.