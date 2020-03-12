"Don't take it for granted": Wake Forest women's basketball grateful to be on the court

It's the beginning of a new season and the Demon Deacons have played 3 games so far. They are 2-1 on the season. Records matter, but what's more important to the women right now, is playing the game they love.

"The mental health and well-being of these kids, their safety, and their health is the top priority," said Hoover. "It's a balance between, these kids need basketball right now. I don't mean that at a health right, but it is their outlet. It's a sense of normalcy in a world where nothing is normal with a pandemic. If we can create some stability and a daily routine where they get to come in and have some fun playing the game they love. I think it makes them appreciative of the fact, like 'don't take it for granted'.