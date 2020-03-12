"Don't take it for granted": Wake Forest women's basketball grateful to be on the court

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wake Forest women's basketball team has started a new season during a pandemic.
The Demon Deacons made a run in the Women's ACC Tournament but never got a chance to see where they'd land in the NCAA Tournament. Covid-19 shut down the basketball season early.
It's the beginning of a new season and the Demon Deacons have played 3 games so far. They are 2-1 on the season. Records matter, but what's more important to the women right now, is playing the game they love.
Head Coach Jennifer Hoover said tough to play basketball in the middle of a pandemic.
"The mental health and well-being of these kids, their safety, and their health is the top priority," said Hoover. "It's a balance between, these kids need basketball right now. I don't mean that at a health right, but it is their outlet. It's a sense of normalcy in a world where nothing is normal with a pandemic. If we can create some stability and a daily routine where they get to come in and have some fun playing the game they love. I think it makes them appreciative of the fact, like 'don't take it for granted'.
The Wake Forest women's basketball team's next game is Wednesday night at 6 p.m. against the Charlotte 49ers.