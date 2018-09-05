TALLAHASSEE, FL -- The Wake Forest women's golf team clinched a spot in the 2018 NCAA Women's Golf Championship on the final day of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

The Demon Deacons battled back from 10 shots behind Clemson to force a playoff and later beat the Tigers to earn the sixth and final qualifying place in the region.

All-American Jennifer Kupcho, who was the regional tournament medalist, led Wake Forest to victory while earning her second consecutive NCAA Regional win. Kupcho also made the final putt that clinched the playoff win for her team.

“I am just so proud of our students because they played so well today,” said head coach Dianne Dailey in a news release. “At one point, we were at 10-under par as a team, but gave a few back to finish at 5-under. We were given a second chance and took advantage of it. They were clutch in the playoff and it was a total team effort. Everyone played a part in our team advancing. That is how we won at the Bryan and how we were successful today.”

Next, Wake Forest will compete in the NCAA Championship for the 15th time in program history.

The Championship is set for May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, OK.

