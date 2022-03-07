Wake Forest's Alondes Williams named ACC Player of the Year and Demon Deacons Head Coach Steve Forbes wins ACC Coach of the Year.

This marks the third time in program history and first since 2003 Wake Forest has earned Coach and Player of the Year honors in the same season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Wake Forest men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in his second season at the helm of the Demon Deacons.

Fifth-year Guard Alondes Williams has been selected as the ACC Player of the Year and he captured First Team All-ACC honors after a historic season.

Additionally, junior forward Jake LaRavia was tabbed to the All-ACC Second Team.

Forbes is the fifth Wake Forest coach to earn the honor and the first since Skip Prosser in 2003. That same season, Josh Howard took home Player of the Year honor and was the last Demon Deacon to garner this prestigious honor.

With Williams and LaRavia’s selection on the All-ACC First and Second Team, respectively, they are the first Wake Forest tandem to garner that honor since 2005 (Chris Paul First Team, Justin Gray and Eric Williams Second Team).

Wake Forest is getting set to begin postseason play this week in Brooklyn, New York at the NY Life ACC Basketball Tournament. Earning the five-seed and a first-round bye, the Deacs secured their highest seed in the tournament since 2010.

Wake Forest Coach of the Year History

2022 Steve Forbes

2003 Skip Prosser

1995 Dave Odom

1994 Dave Odom

1991 Dave Odom

1961 Bones McKinney

1960 Bones McKiney

1956 Murray Greason

Wake Forest Player of the Year History

2022 Alondes Williams

2003 Josh Howard

1997 Tim Duncan

1996 Tim Duncan

1993 Rodney Rogers

1977 Rod Griffin

1971 Charlie Davis

1962 Len Chappell

1961 Len Chappell

1955 Dickie Hemric