WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest junior Colin Peluse was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round with the No. 284 overall selection of the 2019 MLB Draft on Tuesday evening.



This marks the 40th-straight year that Wake Forest has had either a current player or an incoming signee selected in the MLB Draft, including the 26th-consecutive season a current Deacon has been picked.



In his three seasons in Winston-Salem, Peluse has totaled a 14-11 career record and 4.54 ERA, striking out 171 batters in 204.1 innings.



"I'm extremely happy to see Colin drafted," head coach Tom Walter said. "After undergoing Tommy John and going undrafted out of high school, he worked hard to improve his game and has been a crucial member of our pitching staff all three years. He, as well as several of his teammates who we expect to be drafted tomorrow, have prepared themselves well for a professional career,"



Peluse played a big role on the 2017 team which won the Winston-Salem Regional and came a game away from the College World Series. He finished that season with a 5-1 record and 3.54 ERA, earning two of those wins in the NCAA Tournament against West Virginia and Florida.



He followed that up with a 6-2 record and 3.87 ERA in his debut in Wake Forest's weekend rotation as a sophomore in 2018.



This year, Peluse struck out a career-high 71 batters in 80.0 innings as the Demon Deacons' Friday starter, including allowing just one run in a victory over top-10 NC State.



Peluse becomes the third Deacon to be selected by the A's in the last four years, as Nate Mondou was picked by Oakland in the 13th round of the 2016 draft and Parker Dunshee was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.



Rounds 11-40 of the 2019 MLB Draft will take place on Wednesday beginning at noon.



