LIMA, Peru – Wake Forest rising junior Emilia Migliaccio won a pair of gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Games as the golf competition of the event concluded Sunday. Migliaccio posted a four-shot victory to win gold in the women’s individual competition while helping the United States win the men’s and women’s combined team gold medal.

Migliaccio shot under par in all four rounds at the Lima Golf Club to finish the event at 8-under and take the women’s individual title. Her rounds of 70-68-68-70 gave her a four-shot victory as she was one of just three women to finish the event under par.

Migliaccio teamed with Rose Zhang, Brandon Wu and Stewart Hagestad to lift the United States to a five-shot victory in the mixed team competition. She becomes the first American, male or female, to win a gold medal in golf at either the Pan American Games or the Olympics since the event was reintroduced to the games in 2015.

“Peru has been an amazing experience,” said Migliaccio. “The organizers were incredible and it was an honor to play one of the best courses in South America. Representing the United States at the Pan Am Games has given me lifelong memories.”

Incoming freshman Rachel Kuehn, representing the Dominican Republic, also competed at the Pan American Games, finishing in 14th place at 9-over.