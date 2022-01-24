Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia named ACC Player of the Week

LaRavia averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in wins over Georgia Tech (80-64) and North Carolina (98-76).

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Wake Forest junior forward Jake LaRavia has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

LaRavia averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in wins over Georgia Tech (80-64) and North Carolina (98-76).

The Indianapolis native put up 31 points and 10 rebounds Saturday against UNC, becoming just the fourth player over the past 10 years (and first non-Duke player) to post 30 points and 10 rebounds versus the Tar Heels (Jabari Parker, RJ Barrett, and Zion Williamson).