Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder Garners ACC and Perfect Game Pitcher of the Week Honors

Lowder threw seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine in a win over No. 17 Miami.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest baseball junior righthander Rhett Lowder was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league Monday afternoon. Additionally, Lowder garnered National Pitcher of the Week accolades from Perfect Game.

Lowder earned his fifth win of 2023 and the 20th victory of his career after tossing a near-flawless seven innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while fanning nine batters and allowing just two Hurricanes to reach third base in Friday's 11-0 series-opening victory over No. 17 Miami.

Lowder and Michael Massey combined to shut out the Hurricanes for the first time since May 20, 2022, when they lost 5-0 against Notre Dame. The Hurricanes came into the weekend ranked fifth in the nation in home runs and 33rd in runs scored.

Lowder has now started the last two seasons 5-0 and is just two victories away from entering the top 10 for career wins in program history.

Wake Forest Career Wins

1. John Hendricks (1996-99)- 34

2. Kyle Sleeth (2001-03)- 31

3. Frank Humber (1986-89)- 29

4. Parker Dunshee (2014-17)- 28

5. Scott Siemon (1998-01)- 25

Mike MacDougal (1997-99)- 25

7. Marc Palmieri (1990-93)- 24

8. Eric Schmitt (1997-00)- 23

9. Warren Newton (1978-81)-22

Moe Bauer (1947-50)- 22

– Rhett Lowder (2021-Pres.)- 20

Additionally, Lowder is just four strikeouts away from entering the top 10 in career strikeouts.

Dating back to last season, Lowder has allowed three earned runs or less in 20 of his last 22 starts and has gone at least six innings in 15 starts.

This season, the Albemarle, N.C. native has accumulated a 1.42 ERA in 38.0 innings to go along with 48 strikeouts.

The righthander has blanked opponents three times this year while walking no more than two batters in any start.

Overall, the No. 2 Wake Forest baseball team swept No. 17 Miami for the first time in program history in front of 5,967 fans, the largest regular-season weekend crowd in program history, across three wins inside David F. Couch Ballpark this weekend.

The Demon Deacons head out on the road for five straight, beginning with a midweek matchup at High Point on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m.

