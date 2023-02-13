Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby Named ACC Player of the Week

Appleby averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest graduate guard Tyree Appleby has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for the first time this season after elite performances against North Carolina (Feb. 7) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 11) last week. He is the second Wake Forest player to receive the honor after Andrew Carr earned it on Jan. 16.

Appleby leads the league in scoring and assists, with 18.62 points and 6.23 assists per 36.25 minutes a game, also a league-best. With his fifth free throw at the 12:45-minute mark in the second half against North Carolina, the Jacksonville, Arkansas native reached 2,000 career points. Appleby now has 2,036 points, 666 assists, 428 rebounds and 208 steals in his collegiate career.

Appleby went 23-of-28 from the free throw line against the Tar Heels, the most attempts and makes he’s had in a game this season. His 23 makes broke the school record and the ACC record for made free throws in a game. The Wake Forest record was previously held by Dickie Hemric in 1955 at 20 makes and the ACC record was held by Grady Wallace of South Carolina with 21 makes. His 28 attempts also broke the school record and ACC record for attempted free throws in a game. The Wake Forest and ACC records were previously held by Dickie Hemric in 1955 at 26 attempts.