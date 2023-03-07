Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby Named Associated Press Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year

This marks the second-straight season a Demon Deacon has earned the honor after Alondes Williams took home the honor a year ago.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for 2022-23. This marks the second-straight season a Demon Deacon has earned the honor after Alondes Williams took home the honor a year ago.

Appleby was also voted to the All-ACC First Team Monday afternoon (March 6) by the league. It marked the first time since 2004 (Justin Gray) and 2005 (Chris Paul) that Wake Forest has had back-to-back All-ACC First Team Selections.

Leading into the ACC Tournament, Appleby leads the ACC in points (18.81 ppg), assists (6.29 apg), minutes played (36.46 mpg) and is second in steals (1.74 spg) by less than one half. If he finishes the entire season leading points and assists or points, assists and minutes played, he will be the first player in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference to do so. His 6.29 assists per game not only lead the league, but are also ranked sixth-best in the nation.

Appleby already broke the ACC record for three throws made (23) and free throws attempted (28) this season against North Carolina inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 7, 2023. The Jacksonville, Arkansas native dropped a season-high 35 points in the matchup, along with a season-high 11 assists. He earned ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 13 after the win over Carolina. On Jan. 19, Appleby was named as one of top 50 players in the country when he was selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and earned National Player of the Week honors from the USBWA on Feb. 13.

The guard leads all players six feet or shorter in major conferences with his 18.8 points per game. His scoring average is the highest of his five-year collegiate career in which he has scored over 2,000 points. His 2,135 career points are ranked 18th in the nation among active Division I players.