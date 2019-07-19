WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest running back Cade Carney and tight end Jack Freudenthal have each been named to a preseason national award list. Carney is on the Doak Walker Award watch list while Freudenthal made the watch list for the John Mackey Award.

“Both Cade and Jack are most deserving of this recognition,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “They have each been exemplary in their play on the field and in their role as teammates and co-captains.”

Carney, a 5-11, 215-pound senior running back from Advance, N.C. (Davidson Day) became the first Demon Deacon since 2005 to rush for over 1,000 yards when he posted 1,005 yards in 2018. A two-year captain, Carney enters his senior season as the 15th-ranked rusher in school history with 1,826 career yards. He has five career 100-yard rushing games including a career-best 223 yards in the 2018 regular season finale victory at Duke.

Freudenthal is a 6-3, 235-pound redshirt senior tight end from Richmond, Va. (Trinity Episcopal). Originally a walk-on, Freudenthal has been a regular contributor since 2016 and became the Demon Deacons’ full-time starter at tight end in 2018. His current mark of catching a touchdown pass every 3.4 receptions is the highest mark in school history for players with 10 or more career receptions. Freudenthal was Wake Forest’s nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy last year, an award that goes to the nation’s top player who started their career as a walk-on. He is one of five co-captains on this year’s Wake Forest team.

The Doak Walker Award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back and is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. He was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

Wake Forest will play its Opening Night game against Utah State at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at BB&T Field.