CLEVELAND -- Nearly five months after taking his talents out West and joining the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James made his return to Cleveland.

But as opposed to the last time he first faced his hometown team after leaving it in free agency, James' arrival on Wednesday was met with much fanfare -- including a tribute video which aired following the first timeout of the Cavaliers' matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs’ LeBron tribute video pic.twitter.com/0mL5hXhnWu — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 22, 2018

The decision to air a tribute video honoring James stands in stark contrast to the hostile environment that greeted the 4-time MVP when he first returned to Cleveland to face the Cavs as a member of the Miami Heat in 2010. But following his decision to re-sign with Cleveland in 2014 -- and the four NBA Finals and one championship that ensued -- the Akron native re-established his status as a hometown hero, a title that still endures even though he now plays two time zones away.

Wednesday's tribute video hit on many of the highlights of James' 11 seasons in Cleveland, including, of course, his famous block on Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. After the video aired, James was met was a rousing ovation, which followed the tone that Cavs center Tristan Thompson said he expected upon James' return to Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, Cavs fans are very appreciative for him coming back and fulfilling the 'prophecy,' bringing the championship to the city," Cavs center Tristan Thompson said Wednesday. "It's great what he's did -- what he's been doing -- for this community, how he's helped Cleveland economics, bringing money back into the city. It should be nothing but praises."

