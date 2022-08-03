Our home teams, Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash, are just weeks away from opening day, and both will be at home!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is knocking on the door, and you know what that means. It's time for baseball!

Who knows what's happening in the major leagues, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash are just weeks from opening day.

We're exactly 30 days away from opening day at our local minor league parks and both the Grasshoppers and the Dash will open play for the 2022 season at home.

Today we caught up with both teams' General Managers and learned about some of the special things they have planned.

Donald Moore has been the General Manager for the Grasshoppers for 20-plus years, he's glad that baseball is back and life is almost back to how it was pre-pandemic.

"First of all, we're just excited to play. That's something we took for granted forever until two years ago when we got shut out. Now we appreciate the game more. The fact that minor league baseball is the only professional ball for a while, it's great for us."

Out in Winston-Salem, it's Brian DeAngelis' first year as the man in charge for the Dash, and he told me that he sees this Major League Lockout as a major opportunity for his club.

"It's great being only 30 days out. The field is shaping up, everyone's ready to go. We've released our promotional schedule, we're the only show in town right now. The MLB is locked out but minor league baseball is completely unaffected by that."