"I've shocked a lot of teams": Wesleyan Christian alum, Aaron Wiggins, prepares for NBA Draft

The Maryland guard said he's been busy working out with teams to prove he belongs on a roster.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — May athletes dream about being drafted into the pros. It's a dream Triad native, Aaron Wiggins, hopes will become his reality.

Wiggins said he's been busy working out with NBA teams for the past month.

"Just trying to give myself an opportunity to be the best basketball player, best person I can be, and put myself in a great position," said Aaron Wiggins, who is a Wesleyan Christian alum and Maryland guard in the NBA Draft.

In a few weeks, the Wesleyan Christian alum and Maryland junior guard is hoping to hear his name called in the NBA Draft.

”I felt like it was best for me as an individual to move on and continue to chase my dream," said Wiggins. "Teams have told me I'd be a steal because I have a lot to offer in terms of what I bring to the team.”

Wiggins said he's not surprised teams highly view him because he can play both sides of the ball.

"Nobody wants to be slept on," said Wiggins. "I've shocked a lot of teams. I've shown a lot of what I can do and teams have liked it, so I’ve really helped myself in the last month alone."

In high school, he didn't think he'd be an NBA prospect.

"Before I got to Wesleyan, I never thought I'd have a signing day where I'd be committing to a D1 school," said Wiggins. "I've been blessed and grateful for the opportunities.”.

Wiggins hopes to inspire future Trojans.

”I push myself the best of my ability and I work extremely hard," said Wiggins. "I try to show them hard work pays off. If you really get into the gym, and work hard, and take care of the things you need to take care of, opportunities will present themselves.”

While he awaits his opportunity, Wiggins said he'll focus on raising his stock for the 2021 NBA Draft.