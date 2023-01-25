2023 'Dream Series' features Triad's very own Domaine Vann

Over 80 high school players from around the U.S. attended this development program designed for baseball pitchers and catchers

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Triad is filled with all types of talented people and our high school athletes have picked up a lot of national attention recently.

One Welselyan Christian Baseball player got a call from Major League Baseball for an all-expense paid trip to Arizona and the experience of a lifetime.

Wesleyan's sophomore outfielder and pitcher Domaine Vann has been recognized as one of the best baseball players in the class of 2025.

As the accolades continue to pour in, this year he was invited to Tempe, Arizona for the 2023 Martin Luther King Dream Series.

The Dream Series is an amateur baseball development experience designed to diversify the talent pool of black baseball amateurs from around the nation.

Over 80 top diverse high school players from 20 states, including North Carolina, received elite-level instruction from former Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League players, managers, and coaches.

"For me, it was great to be around guys I look up to and in a couple of years I can be in the same position as them. I could be playing and teaching the younger generation in a few years. It felt great to be out there", said Vann.

Athletes got the chance to participate in interactive discussions focused on preparing athletes for the collegiate and professional levels of the game.

"It's a window into the professional environment with the idea that we inspire and motivate the kids headed into their high school baseball seasons... what we hope they take away is to continue to dream, dream big, and dream bold" is how MLB's VP of Baseball Development described the four-day event.

After completing this four-day skill development camp, Vann hopes to get one step closer to reaching his dreams. However, he knows this is not just about his dreams, but the dreams of future generations of baseball players that look like him.

"It's great, you don't see a lot of us in the MLB but I feel like this is a great first step", Vann said.