"Aaron Wiggins is beyond basketball": Wiggins' high school proud to see him drafted into the NBA

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wesleyan Christian alum and Maryland guard, Aaron Wiggins, has put in work this summer to prove to NBA teams he belongs on a roster.

"That’s the dream, you really think of growing up, it’s the only thought you have and it’s the dream," said Aaron Wiggins, a Wesleyan Christian alum, former Maryland guard, and now Oklahoma City Thunder guard.

The dream has come true for Wiggins. He was drafted in the second round with the No. 55 pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"Aaron Wiggins is beyond basketball," said Tim Rickman, who is the principal at Wesleyan Christian Academy. "He’s one of the finest young men that I’ve ever known."

"He was a great student in school and then he was a basketball player, and a great basketball player on top of that," said Rickman. "I was thrilled when I got the word that he was drafted last night."

Wiggins is joining a roster with a fellow Trojan on it, Jaylen Hoard.

"It's exciting to have those two together," said Rickman. "It's an honor for Wesleyan. I’ll tell you what it's honor about it, they’re great young men. They are not just basketball players. They are young men who will make a wonderful way of life even when basketball is over with, and because of that, it makes me as their high school principal, even more thrilled."

Principal Rickman said his former Trojans are paving the way for future students to go after their dreams.