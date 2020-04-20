WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — West Forsyth Offensive Lineman Jared Wilson committed to play football for North Carolina.

"I'm very excited," said Wilson. "It's going to be fun. it's going to be real fun."

Wilson announced his decision alongside Glenn High School's RaRa Dillworth. The two committed together on Friday, April 17th.

They currently play for different schools but come 2021, that'll change.

It almost didn't happen though. Wilson committed to Georgia. Then he de-committed. He said there were a few reasons why. A big reason was a coaching switch.

Then, he talked to his mom.

"We talked about something we didn't talk about in the past and that was my brothers," said Wilson. "I have 3 little brothers actually. We're like glue. I know, if I was to leave them, the impact it would have on them, and it probably wouldn't be a good one."

His family wasn't the only reason to stay close.

"Coach Mack Brown, that's a hall of fame coach in my own backyard," said Wilson.