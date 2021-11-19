Western Alamance beats Hickory 1-0 to win NCHSAA 3A Soccer Championship

It all came down to a penalty kick! Western Alamance was able to generate a forward attack that drew a penalty kick in the game. Ian Bacchus made the goal hitting it low to the left side to put the Warriors in the lead against Hickory and to win the game. It’s the school’s first Men’s Soccer State Championship win. The goal was Bacchus’ 22nd goal of the season and cemented his selection as 3A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player.