Western Alamance High looking to bring home their first Softball State Championship!

The Warriors are looking for their first Softball State Championship in school history!

ELON, North Carolina — This weekend, one Triad softball team is looking to bring home the '3A' State Championship, and we went out to catch up with the ladies before the biggest series of their careers so far.

For the first time since 2018, the Western Alamance softball team is headed back to the '3A' state title series, and with just two days until the first pitch, the girls are ready to bring the hardware back to Elon.

Western Alamance softball is looking to do something they've never done before.

"This team has come together as a whole to do what we need to win ball games", said Western Alamance Softball Head Coach Scott Bell said.

"It's something I've always dreamed of and it's coming true now and if we come out on top it'll be better than anything else. It would be so special", is how Warriors star pitcher Taylor Apple said.

Softball is a considerable sport, not just at Western Alamance High School, but all across Across Alamance County.

"The Alamance County girls are just different, we all grew up playing together. Like I came you playing with girls from Southern and Eastern too. We're just really good, it's not just softball, it's kind of like a family thing and we all kind of get along, and that makes us special" Apple went on to say.

The Warriors are just two more wins away from completing a goal most of these ladies set back in elementary school.

