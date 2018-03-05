HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point University women's lacrosse team is ranked 17th in the nation, and you don't get to that point without a little defense.

The Panthers rank third in the country for fewest goals allowed per game, giving up just over eight scores per matchup.

WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright wanted to find out just how tough the High Point defense really is, so he went one-on-one with Panthers sophomore goalie Jill Rall.

You can see how the competition went tonight on WFMY News 2 at 11.

Meanwhile, High Point is preparing to host a Big South Tournament semifinal matchup against Campbell. The game is set for 4 p.m. at Vert Stadium in High Point on Friday.

