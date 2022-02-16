What happened to Coach K? Duke head coach leaves game early due to 'not feeling well'

Duke Men's Basketball tweeted about head coach Mike Krzyzewski's absence, saying "Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight."

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski made an early exit in the game against Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday.

Coach K was on the bench for the first half of the game but didn't return after halftime.

Duke Men's Basketball tweeted about his absence, saying "Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight."

Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer took over the role for the rest of the game.

"We went back to halftime and clearly, coach wasn’t himself; he wasn’t right, and so, just told the team that he needs to focus on taking care of him, and we need to step up and come out in this second half," Scheyer said.

Coach K did not come back out for second half of tonight’s game . Jon Scheyer is coaching the Blue Devils. @WFMY @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/8nPWOEdEsh — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 16, 2022

Scheyer will become head coach once Coach K retires after the 2021-22 season.

"Really unusual circumstances. First and foremost, we were concerned about coach and his health. Coach is doing better. He got some rest. Well, he needs some rest. Not gonna comment more on that...but he's doing better," Scheyer said after the game.

Coach K was sick when Duke played Wake Forest in Winston-Salem last month. He didn't go to that game.

Tuesday night's game came down to the wire between the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons. Duke pulled off the win, 76-74.

"He (Coach K) spoke to our team after the game, so he was still in the building. I got to see him for a few minutes. He was happy, but he needs to take care of himself right now and go from there," Scheyer said.

