Wheatmore beats Clinton 4-1 to win NCHSAA 2A Soccer Championship

The Warriors won their first Regional Championship and first State Championship in Women’s Soccer,

CARY, NC – Wheatmore won the school’s first Women’s Soccer State Championship rolling to a 4-1 victory over Clinton in the 2A Women’s Soccer State Championship Game.

The Warriors capped off their record-breaking season with an additional four goals to bring their season total to 195, which is 10 goals higher than the previous state record set by the 1988 East Forsyth squad.

The Warriors survived some early pressure from Clinton as Dark Horse forward Ally Sutter rang one off the post in the early going, but Wheatmore had far more of the early scoring chances. They were finally able to break the ice in the 24th minute as Ellie Garrison drilled home a shot from just outside the box to make it 1-0 Warriors. Just six minutes later her teammate, Summer Bowman, made it 2-0 blasting a shot through the keeper.

The Dark Horses regrouped at halftime and trimmed the lead just two minutes into the second half as Kenzy Yang ticked home a rebound opportunity after the ball came off of the keeper thanks to a near own goal by the Warriors. Yang’s opportunistic goal made it 2-1, but it was as close as Clinton could get.

Clinton’s Sophia Jackson was sent off with a second yellow card in the 70th minute, leaving her Dark Horse team down a player for the remainder of the match. Wheatmore made them pay as Bowman nabbed a second goal, this one in the 75th minute, to give the Warriors some breathing room. Bowman was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. Kara Comer netted a goal in the 79th minute to put the final touches on a 4-1 victory.

Clinton finished the season 25-3-0. The Dark Horses were the conference champions in the Southeastern 2A where they finished with a 10-0-0 mark. The team reach the State Championship Game for the first time in program history after winning their first Regional Championship.

Wheatmore wrapped up their year at 25-0-0. The Warriors won the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A with a 12-0-0 record. The Warriors won their first Regional Championship and first State Championship in Women’s Soccer, finishing the year with a state record for number of goals scored in a season.