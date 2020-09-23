x
This tennis league is more than just a sport

Wheel Serve NC is serving up great competition with a dose of confidence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One year ago Kelly Flouhouse got together with a friend and decided to do something important. Kelly started a non-profit organization called Wheel Serve NC which helps develop and run wheelchair tennis leagues in North Carolina.

She knows this topic well. In 2016 she hit her head on a diving board in a swimming accident and became paralyzed.

"It was devastating to me but getting back out there and playing a sport gave me unbelievable strength and confidence. It was a life-changing source of inspiration. Then after playing in leagues for a while I teamed up with a volunteer and started our company," said Flouhouse. "I just wanted others to get that boost we all need when dealing with such a dramatic life-changing event. 

The sport is now spreading all across the state adding a deeper meaning to the term "love" in tennis.

