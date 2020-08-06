High school sports allowed to resume June 15, NCHSAA says

High school sports are allowed to resume June 15 with an eye towards fall sports. Summer activities can begin with certain restrictions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced Monday it will allow sports to resume June 15. The move to reopen shows the governing body of North Carolina high school athletics has its eyes on full participation for fall sports.

High school summer sports programs' summer activities (for example, football conditioning workouts) can begin next week with certain restrictions.

Students under Phase 1 of the NCHSAA's plan will not be allowed to share water bottles, workouts/conditioning are limited to 90 minutes. Gear must be regularly cleaned, the NCHSAA said.

All players and coaches must be checked for COVID-19 symptoms prior to activities, including taking their temperature, the NCHSAA said.

The NCHSAA also forbids spitting, so sunflower seeds and tobacco are not allowed.

Teams are not allowed to travel together and are recommended to exercise in "pods" of students where the same 5-10 athletes work out with each other to limit exposure.

A full list of NCHSAA summer guidelines can be found on the NCHSAA's website.